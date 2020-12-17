Gwen Stefani in shock ahead of Christmas - 'How can this be happening?' The star was absolutely overjoyed

Christmas is looking rosy for Gwen Stefani this year as she's just received the most exciting news!

The No Doubt singer, 51, was stunned when her contestant Carter Rubin won season 19 of The Voice - and she beat her fiancé, Blake Shelton, for her first win.

Following the star-studded finale, Gwen jumped onto Instagram and shared her utter delight with her fans.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares sweet video with Carter Rubin after their win on The Voice

In a video with Carter on the set of the singing show Gwen yelled: "Oh my god we won! This is so crazy.

"We're trying to understand how this can be happening right now. We aren't even supposed to be close to each other."

While Gwen was clearly elated and surprised at the result, she had vowed to come out on top right from the start.

Gwen was thrilled to have won with her contestant Carter Rubin

"Blake won last season," she said during this season's premiere. "But I'm back this season and I’m going to get a win."

In fact, she was so determined she issued a stern warning to her future-husband in a video ahead of the start of the show.

Blake came at Gwen and said: "This is a dog eat dog business, there is no feelings," but she fired back: "The whole reason I came on this show is to destroy Blake."

Gwen and Blake are engaged

Of course, they were just joking!

Although backstage after the finale the country singer was heard mocking Gwen's win and called the show "rigged" in a fun Instagram Story.

With the show wrapped, the couple will hopefully have a relaxed Christmas at home with Gwen's three boys, Apollo, six, Zuma, twelve and Kingston, 14.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will likely stay at their stunning LA mansion where they can also be near their dad Gavin Rossdale.

