Vanessa Hudgens has been dropping social media clues as to who her new romantic interest might be and now fans are finally getting to meet the lucky, and much younger, stud.

On Tuesday, E! News first reported that 32-year-old Vanessa is dating 24-year-old, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical actress was first spotted out with Cole back in November and she alluded to their date when she posted a photo of herself holding a massive pink rose and captioning the photo "Date night".

Considering Vanessa's dedication to fitness, her match with the professional athlete is a home run.

Vanessa has stepped up her fitness game over the last several years and attributes her success to a combination of yoga, spinning and pilates. She opened up to Parade Magazine last year about her dedication to it.

Vanessa Hudgens new love interest has been revealed

"I love working out because I go into it feeling however I feel that day and after doing the workout, I feel like I can accomplish whatever I set my mind to. It’s a great confidence boost. And I always feel best in my skin when I’m fit. I feel more powerful, I feel sexier, I feel like I can conquer the world," she told Parade in 2019.

"My fitness routine is hard to maintain while I’m filming because when you’re working 15-hour days, there isn’t much time for anything else.

"But when I’m not filming, I normally do a cross of pilates, Soul Cycle and yoga. And some days when I have the time, I love doing pilates first and then going over to Soul Cycle.

Vanessa was first spotted with Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Cole Tucker in Novemeber

"I love a double up! I always feel so accomplished when I double up. I’ve been going to this Pilates studio called WundaBar for years and it’s just a great deep muscle-training workout.

It’s not super high intensity but I always feel it the next day," she added to the magazine.

