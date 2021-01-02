Brigitte Nielsen is age-defying in rare photo with husband Mattia is Brigitte's fifth husband

Brigitte Nielsen looked incredibly youthful in a photo she shared on Instagram to ring in 2021.

The Red Sonja star, 57, posed in her home with her husband, Mattia Dessi, giving a rare insight into their happy marriage.

In the snapshot, Brigitte and her hubby were smiling for the camera and wearing Happy New Year hats while sitting in their kitchen.

Brigitte captioned the photo: "Not many will be missing the 2020 [sic]. Hoping for a better new year for ALL!... AUGURI! (just simply can't be worse, right??)"

Her fans mirrored her sentiment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but also marvelled at her gorgeous complexion, calling her "beautiful," and "stunning".

Others also noticed how Brigitte and Mattia were co-ordinated in their dress code for their at-home party.

"Love the matching outfits," wrote one, while another said: "You two are too cute."

Brigitte and Mattia have been married since 2006

The couple have been married since 2006 and he is Brigitte's fifth husband.

The Danish-born actress - who was famously married to Sylvester Stallone in the 80s - met Mattia when he was a waiter in Switzerland.

She opened up about tying the knot with a much younger man in an interview in The Guardian.

Brigitte has five children and she shares her youngest with Mattia

Brigitte confessed: "My current husband, Mattia Dessi, is 15 years younger than me and I’m really happy now. He's probably more mature than me mentally, but physically we're not the same and I do wonder if he will love me when I am 60 and he is 45."

They have a two-year-old daughter, Frida, together and Brigitte is also a mum to four other children.

The star had been trying IVF for a decade with several failed attempts. She and Mattia continued trying for a child, despite doctors telling her she only had a 2.5 per cent chance of success.

She gave birth to her little girl at the age of 54.

