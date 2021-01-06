Very sad news for MasterChef star Michel Roux Jr following famous father's death Albert Roux is credited for starting London's culinary revolution in the 1960s

MasterChef star Michel Roux Jr has confirmed his father, renowned chef Albert Roux, has died at the age of 85.

On Wednesday, the well-known chef and restaurateur's family released a statement announcing that he had passed on 4 January.

"The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021," the statement read.

WATCH: Look back at Albert Roux opening his first restaurant in Scotland

"Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London’s culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967."

His son, chef Michel Roux Jr, added: "He was a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me."

Albert is best known for opening Le Gavroche in 1967, a restaurant which has been credited for changing the way Britons eat. He launched the restaurant with his younger Michel, who died last March aged 78.

Albert Roux has died at the age of 85

TV chef James Martin and food critic Jay Rayner led heartfelt tributes to the legendary restaurateur, with James tweeting: "Such a sad start to the year... Albert Roux was a true titan of the food scene in this country and inspired and trained some of the best and biggest names in the business.

"RIP and today I will open a bottle of the finest red and raise a glass... in fact the bottle to you and your brother and say thank you for everything. My thoughts to all the Roux family and friends."

Jay wrote: "Albert Roux was an extraordinary man, who left a massive mark on the food story of his adopted country. The roll call of chefs who went through the kitchens of Le Gavroche alone, is a significant slab of a part of modern UK restaurant culture. RIP."

Michel Roux Jr with his late dad Albert (right) and uncle Michel (centre)

"Very sad to hear about the passing of Albert Roux," shared First Dates star Fred Sirieix. "With his brother Michel they revolutionised #hospitality #gastronomy and the way we eat in restaurants in the UK.

"So much so that everyone in this industry either directly worked and learned with them @le_gavroche_restaurant or worked with someone who did. As professionals we are all Albert's children. Albert loved life, butter and Champagne. He was a force of nature. I will miss him. RIP."

Gordon Ramsay also paid his respects, saying: "So so sad the hear about the passing of this legend, the man who installed Gastronomy in Britain, we've shared the same office for the last decade and walking up those stairs today is going to be really difficult, thank you Albert for everything you gave me, God Bless you Chef."

