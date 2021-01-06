Gwyneth Paltrow fans were left disappointed after she shared a photo of a romantic picnic with her husband Brad Falchuk.

The Iron Man actress was documenting her final over-indulgence before she embarks on a detox diet. Her blowout saw her and Brad devourer some delicious-looking dim sum while dining alfresco in a park in the LA neighbourhood of Alhambra.

But despite the good intentions, Gwyneth's picnic appeared to frustrate some of her followers, who pointed out that she wasn't being environmentally-friendly by using single-use plastic containers for her take-out.

"Need to start bringing your own reusable containers too. Stop encouraging the use of single-use plastic please," one fan commented on the photo. Another added: "What about the trash and single-use plastic Gwyneth?"

Gwyneth stuck to her word though, and on Monday she shared a photo of her colour-coordinated juice cleanse. The detox plan is featured on her Goop website and provides recipes for five days.

Gwyneth's fans weren't impressed with her suing single-use plastic

Those wanting to do the cleanse need to cut out caffeine, alcohol, dairy, gluten, corn, nightshades (tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, potatoes), refined sugar, shellfish, white rice, eggs and soy.

The diet plan includes recipes for Pumpkin Spice and Greens Smoothie; Lettuce Cups with Chicken, Kelp Noodles, and Red Curry Almond Butter; Creamy Cashew and Butternut Squash Soup; Breakfast Broth; and Pesto Kelp Noodle Salad with Arugula.

Gwyneth and Brad enjoyed a final blowout before her cleanse

Meanwhile, Gwyneth recently revealed that her son Moses has been struggling with the lockdown restrictions.

The Goop founder, who shares Moses, 14, and Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about how COVID-19 has affected her youngest child.

During her virtual appearance, which saw her looking glamorous wearing a black jumper and red lipstick, she told talk show host Jimmy: "I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it.

Gwyneth is currently undergoing a five-day cleanse

"I mean, what's great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just like solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that.

"But, I think, it's very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages."

