Kim Kardashian shares emotional throwback photos for heartfelt reason It has been reported Kim and Kanye are set to split

Kim Kardashian was feeling emotional on Wednesday when she shared old photos on Instagram Stories - and now we know why.

The series of snapshots were posted in the wake of numerous reports that the reality TV star, 40, and her husband, Kanye West, 43, are set to divorce, after six years of marriage.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's famous neighbour speaks about Kanye West divorce reports

But Kim made no mention of the rumours when she paid tribute to her childhood friend on his 40th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's adorable daughter sings happy birthday to her

The SKIMS founder put up a series of images with her buddy, Anthony Schiller, who was ringing in his milestone birthday.

She captioned one photo, which also featured her sister, Kourtney Kardashian: "Happy Birthday @anthonyschiller. Found these pics from your bday dinner in 2008.

"I really tried to go down memory lane and find some preschool pics of us but they are all in storage and the ones I did find are just too embarrassing I won’t do that to you!

MORE: Kim Kardashian suffers Christmas home disaster with four kids

MORE: 23 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

Kim took a walk down memory lane

She continued: "Thank you for our 40 years friendship and the best wine and archicture advice! I hope you have the best day."

Kim shared several images in which she was sporting bangs and long, glossy hair, and a blonde look too.

Although Kim and Kanye have not commented on their relationship, Kanye's former neighbour, Kathy Griffin – who is also good friends with Kim's mum Kris Jenner – seemingly confirmed their impending split.

MORE: Kim Kardashian surprises fans with sentimental 'best gift ever' - but it's not from Kanye West

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014

Taking to Twitter, the 60-year-old comedian wrote: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

The couple share four children together: daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two in May.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.