Kim Kardashian's famous neighbour speaks about Kanye West divorce reports It's being reported that Kim and Kayne are going their separate ways

After six years of marriage, it seems the fairytale could be over for Kim Kardashian and Kayne West. According to numerous media reports the couple are set to divorce despite efforts to salvage their relationship.

And now Kim and Kanye’s former neighbour, Kathy Griffin – who is also good friends with Kim's mum Kris Jenner – has seemingly confirmed their impending split.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder

Taking to Twitter, the 60-year-old comedian wrote: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

Kim and Kanye have been married since May 2014

Kim, 40, and rapper Kanye, 43, were married in a spectacular wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy in May 2014 and they now share four children together: daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two in May.

Sources close to the couple have told People that Kim is now preparing to file for divorce. One insider stated that Kim is "done" and has told her husband she needs some space to work out her future. Kanye, meanwhile, is said to be "sad, but okay".

The couple pictured with their four children

Kim, who is notably not wearing her diamond engagement ring in her recent Instagram photos, is also said to have hired high-profile lawyer Laura Wasser to begin settlement talks.

The couple are said to have been leading increasingly separate lives over the past year, with Kanye spending the majority of his time at his ranch in Wyoming and Kim remaining in their Calabasas mansion.

Kim and Kanye certainly experienced a tumultuous year in 2020, including Kanye's unsuccessful presidential bid, his decision to disclose private family matters, and increasing concerns for his mental health.

