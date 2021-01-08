Christie Brinkley's age defying physique in tiny bikini leaves fans stunned in new photos The stunning supermodel turns 67-years-old next month

Christie Brinkley has been delighting fans with impressive snaps during her trip to Turks & Caicos but her latest bikini photos have fans perplexed as to how her physique has have defied time, space, gravity and even sense.

The stunning supermodel, who turns 67 next month, looked absolutely out of this world in the snaps she shared from her getaway that saw her in a tiny turquoise triangle bikini top and little black spandex shorts.

She captioned the jaw dropping snaps: “Cliffhanger…” While many of us are braving the chillier temps, Christie has fled to warmer climates, and is treating fans to some wanderlust shots along the way.

Earlier this week she shared another shot of herself in a red and white patterned bikini top and a red jacket tied around her waist.

In that snap, Christie showed off a hint of her toned stomach and endless legs. "Beautiful pictures," commented one follower.

How does Christie Brinkley do it?

"I love your images so so much Christie," gushed another. A third added: "The sea is just as beautiful as you are."

Not just a pretty face, Christie included a caption which stressed the importance of the US rejoining the Paris Climate Accord – that aims to limit global warming when President-elect Joe Biden is officially sworn in.

Christie Brinkley is set to turn 67 next month

She wrote: "Tide pools, coral reefs, sea life, coastal Flora facing extinction like the local Thatch Palms here, threatened by rising tides ...all things we can help save now by rejoining the Paris Accord.

"These things are all an integral part of a strong economy as they provide livelihoods from tourism to fishing. Everything’s connected. I hope a part of our healing as a Nation is healing our planet too."

Earlier this week, Christie revealed that she secretly underwent hip replacement surgery in November as she posed on the edge of a boat wearing a black swimsuit. She said in part: "12 years ago I was told [my hip] needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!

She shared this amazing snap the previous day

"But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions."

She added: "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Year's Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!"

