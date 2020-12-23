Katy Perry's story of how she first met Orlando Bloom is BRILLIANT! The couple are now proud parents to Daisy Dove

Katy Perry has revealed details of her very first encounter with now-fiance Orlando Bloom. During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the singer recounted her initial introduction to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, revealing their shared love of In-N-Out burgers was key to the start of their romance!

"Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life," Katy told her host. "We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table.

WATCH: The moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out their baby's gender

"I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, 'Wait, who - oh, you're so hot! Fine, take it.' And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, 'How are those onions resting on your molars?'"

Katy, 36, and British actor Orlando, 43, started dating in early 2016 and announced their engagement on 14 February 2019.

Orlando proposed with a beautiful flower-shaped engagement ring

She later told Capital Breakfast: "It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner in this place, this Italian restaurant. So I get there and he's like clean shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah… something is going down...'"

The singer then revealed that Orlando continued to "order everything", leaving her thinking: "Who is this person? He must have been so nervous." After dinner, the pair went on a helicopter ride. "We landed on this building and went downstairs, and my family and my friends were there and the most flowers – the most flowers you've ever seen," Katy explained.

The couple are now proud parents to daughter Daisy Dove

"You know when Kanye [West] does that for Kim [Kardashian West] – and you're like 'Oh my God!'" After host Roman Kemp commented on the "very romantic" proposal, Katy responded: "He's great, I love him very much."

In March this year, the couple shared the happy news that they were expecting their first baby together, and in August they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.

The little girl is Orlando's second child. The actor is also father to nine-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy is also a step-mum to Orlando's son Flynn

Speaking about Flynn's bond with his baby sister, Orlando previously told Ellen: "He's very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he's the best.

"He's wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there's been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!"

