Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's princess carriage is the wildest celebrity Christmas gift The gift was fit for a princess

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was surprised with the most incredible present on Christmas morning thanks to dad Travis Scott.

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares update on daughter Stormi ahead of her third birthday

The lucky two-year-old was gifted with her very own Disney princess carriage complete with a custom 'Princess Stormi' sign, pink leather seating, a heart-shaped step and an assortment of Disney princess costumes.

Kylie took to Instagram to share with her 205million followers the moment she woke up on Christmas morning to find the Cinderella-style carriage on her driveway, and it seems that the reality TV star was just as surprised as daughter Stormi at the sight of the epic gift.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie and Stormi get a visit from The Grinch ahead of Christmas

"Omg @travisscott" she wrote alongside several heart emojis, tagging the rapper in the post, before sharing a sweet snap of Stormi inside her new carriage, dressed in one of her new costumes and looking delighted.

Stormi appeared delighted at her new gift!

Kylie, 23, and Travis, 28, welcomed their daughter in February 2018 and have been co-parenting ever since their alleged split in October 2019.

On Christmas Eve, the mommy-daughter duo matched in red dresses, with Kylie in a glamorous high-neck sequined floor-length number and her two-year-old in a simple, bright red Christmas frock. The reality TV star also sported festive red locks for the occasion.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's £29million home could be mistaken for a luxury resort

MORE: Kylie Jenner's incredible Christmas house transformation is like a winter wonderland

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside daughter Stormi's pink bedroom – complete with a slide and tent

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will remember that last Christmas Stormi received an equally insane gift in the form of a two-story playhouse courtesy of grandmother, Kris. In a video posted to YouTube, Kris presented the life-size replica of Kylie's own childhood playhouse.

Kylie and Stormi donned matching festive red outfits for Christmas Eve

The dollhouse came complete with its own working doorbell and upstairs balcony. The white wooden house sits in the garden of Kylie's Holmby Hills home and has a large terrace at the front, with two windows and a black-and-white door at the centre. Inside, Stormi has filled the house with her own toys, including a miniature wooden bed and rocking cot for her dolls.

Kylie called it the "the best Christmas gift of all-time," but given Travis' insane gift this year, we have a feeling that's now changed!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.