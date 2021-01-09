Strictly's Katya Jones reveals whether she is single or not The Strictly star took to Instagram

Speculation has long swirled around Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones' love life, but on Saturday, the Russian star took to Instagram to confirm that she is single, and even asked her followers for dating advice!

Blaming the pandemic for making dating near impossible at the moment, Katya wrote alongside a gorgeous selfie: "I'm sorry, but how can anyone single find somebody during these times?"

She added: "It's been almost a year! Three lockdowns when we aren’t allowed to go outside, bars and restaurants aren’t open. And when we do go anywhere, we have to wear masks!"

Katya even shared her ingenious mask design idea, writing: "I mean, I might have to get a mask saying: 'I have an amazing personality'. Really."

She also made it clear that she was not a fan of dating apps, which are what most people looking for love during the coronavirus pandemic have had to rely on.

"Dating apps not for me. I'm an old romantic. I need human interaction," Katya explained.

The 31-year-old – who was famously in a relationship with Strictly co-star Neil Jones until 2019 – then asked her followers for their advice on the matter.

"What do my fellow singlers do?" she queried, adding: "Go on then, hit me up with your best chat lines."

Katya and Neil – who has since found love with girlfriend Luisa Eusse – went their separate ways in August 2019, shocking fans when they announced that they were splitting up following seven years of marriage.

Despite parting ways, Katya told The Sun in December that she and Neil have never been closer.

