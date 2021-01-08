Dianne Buswell shares Strictly 'transformation' that has fans laughing Then vs now...

Dianne Buswell certainly seems to be missing the glamour of Strictly Come Dancing, and fans are loving her latest post as she reminisced about the series!

The professional dancer shared a throwback snap of herself posing on a sofa in a sparkling dress, as well as a similar photo of herself at home during the UK lockdown.

She wrote in the caption: "The magic of Strictly Come Dancing even makes sitting on a couch look good! Then vs now! Who else misses Strictly?"

Dianne shared a glamorous 'then' snap...

Plenty of Dianne's friends and followers reacted to the post with crying-with-laughter emojis, including her co-stars Gorka Marquez and Graziano Di Prima.

One fan responded: "Omg you're so pretty! And the dress, oh my," while another wrote: "I like the sparkly heels in the first picture and then the neon green socks in the second - it just makes them!"

...and a relatable 'after' snap!

The star often posts throwback snaps on her Instagram page, and also wowed fans with a photo from a trip to New York years ago - showing her looking very different with brown hair and blonde highlights!

"Central Park and a side fringe," the Australian dancer captioned her photo.

WATCH: Dianne stuns in her HELLO! shoot

Dianne is HELLO!'s digital cover star for January, and spoke to us all about her exciting plans for 2021 and her sweet relationship with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

"He's very sweet. He loves writing me little notes, if there's a special occasion or I've got a big job," she said. "He'll write a good luck note and stick it in my bag, which is sweet. I keep all of those notes."

Dianne spoke to HELLO! about her exciting plans for 2021

She also revealed details about her exciting new podcast, adding: "It's a 12-episode podcast series based on the fact that I used to be a hairdresser, which is really fun!

"Each Thursday I'll have a new guest joining me where we put the world to right around their style and key life moments."