Robin Roberts makes revelation about living situation with partner Amber in unearthed interview The Good Morning America host has been going out with Amber Laign for 15 years

Robin Roberts has been going out with partner Amber Laign for 15 years and proudly opened up about her girlfriend for the first time in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

The Good Morning America host told Ellen that Amber wasn't as keen to be in the spotlight, but that she was "very, very supportive" of her.

What's more, Robin discussed the couple's living situation during the week while the star works in New York.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts declares love for Amber Laign in adorable footage

"I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

GMA's Robin Roberts and Amber Laign often live apart due to work

It is believed that the happy couple now spend a lot more time living together and enjoyed spending a lot of time with each other during the pandemic as Robin stayed in Connecticut with Amber while hosting GMA remotely.

However, when she works in New York, she stays nearby the ABC studios so that she can easily commute in the early mornings.

Robin and Amber with their beloved dog Lukas

Robin had a wonderful time being with Amber everyday while working at home, and made a heartfelt post about the end of her routine when she returned to the GMA studios in September.

The couple share a dog called Lukas and often share sweet pictures of him on social media. Robin also paid tribute to him in her post.

"Like many I’ve been working from home...during this time together with sweet Amber (heeeyyy!) and @lil_man_lukas we’ve shared with you a morning message/prayer," she said, in reference to her daily morning prayer post that she shared on Instagram.

The couple have a home in Connecticut and Robin stays in New York in the week

Robin and Amber marked 15 happy years together in 2020. The couple were set up by a friend and while Amber prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she occasionally appears in photos posted on her partner's Instagram account.

The pair have lots of homely features in their Connecticut house, including a personalised photo cushion with their faces on it.

The pair recently celebrated Christmas and New Year together in Connecticut, before Robin returned to New York to work on GMA.

