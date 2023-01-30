Robin Roberts' new video sends GMA fans into a frenzy - see why The TV host recently left the New York Good Morning America studios for an exciting adventure

Robin Roberts left her fans in awe on Monday, with a striking video taken a world away from Good Morning America's Times Square headquarters.

The star posted a clip - which can be viewed below - on Instagram in which she couldn't quite believe what she was doing.

Robin's social media followers were blown away and commented: "Gorgeous," and, "spectacular".

Her GMA co-hosts chimed in too, with Lara Spencer liking the post, Gio Benitez writing: "Incredible," and Tommy Didario adding: "Wow."

Robin's post comes days after she revealed her trip from Good Morning America in New York had got off to an unexpected start.

She and her partner Amber Laign were traveling to New Zealand where Robin would report for a week.

Robin's partner, Amber, has joined her on her latest adventure

However, they hit a stumbling block when their flight was rerouted leaving them stuck in Hawaii due to flooding in Auckland.

The pair appreciated their beautiful surroundings and Robin posted a photo on Instagram of them soaking up the sun beachside on Friday.

Alongside the glorious image by the crystal, blue waters, she wrote: "Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii. Trying to make the best of flight being diverted to Honolulu until flooding subsides in Auckland. Hope all there are ok."

Robin and Amber had an unplanned stopover in Hawaii

Last week, she shared that she would be jetting across the world on assignment to report from New Zealand.

After delivering the morning message and prayer before going on the air, she declared: "We're taking off!

"After several months of planning, glam fam and I, we're going to New Zealand! We leave today, we'll be reporting from there next week."

