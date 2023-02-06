Robin Roberts gets candid about side effects of traveling following return to GMA The Good Morning America host has been presenting from New Zealand

Robin Roberts has updated fans with news of her return to work following her recent trip to New Zealand, and while doing so she has also admitted that there were some negatives to her trip away - mainly jet lag!

The Good Morning America host shared the exciting news about her and her family's return home via her social media this Monday.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' amazing video from her New Zealand trip

"Good morning! #GlamFam and I with you back on solid ground," the 62-year-old shared in the caption of a post which she shared on both Instagram and Twitter.

This caption, as well as the video which showed Robin standing in a room in her glamorous New York home, revealed the news that she and her family have successfully returned home from New Zealand, and will now be able to return to their usual activities back in America.

Robin has recently only been presenting special segments for Good Morning America during her trip.

The Good Morning America host recently left her desk for a short time

The video, which she shared as part of her regular series of Monday motivational speeches and prayers, also began with the greeting: "Good morning GlamFam!" with Robin now addressing her hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, in addition to her family.

But then she added: "We had a wonderful trip to New Zealand, and we did our best to make your feel like you were there with us – minus the jetlag, which is for real," before beginning her Monday blessing and prayer.

During her trip, Robin had the chance to see some of New Zealand's beautiful scenery via helicopter; explore traditional Māori customs and traditions; and even make an astonishing leap of faith from the 53-story high Sky Tower in Auckland.

Robin's partner Amber gave her a huge hug after her brave bungee jump

Fans of the TV host have been sharing their delight at her and her family's exciting trip all week, but were now also sharing their happiness to see she'd returned home to her usual work.

"Welcome back! Your trip looked amazing!" said one person on Instagram.

"Good morning!! Sorry for jet lag!! thank you for the beautiful scenery of New Zealand, absolutely gorgeous you made it feel like we were there with you! Glad to see you back!" shared another.

On Twitter, one person commented: "Glad you are all back safe," along with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, others thanked Robin for her Monday morning prayer and blessing: "Thank you, Robin. This was a message that I needed to hear today," said one.

