Robin Roberts inundated with support on the ten-year anniversary of her return to GMA following MDS battle The GMA host looked back on how her sister Sally-Ann made her bone marrow transplant possible

Fans of Robin Roberts know that they can always count on her wise words by way of her daily morning message and prayer.

Her latest is nothing short of inspirational, as she reflected on a family miracle that saved her life when she needed a bone marrow transplant.

In 2013, the Good Morning America star was diagnosed with bone marrow myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare form of blood cancer, which left her needing stem cells from someone who was a match.

WATCH: Robin Roberts remembers emotional milestone as she celebrates 10th anniversary of return to GMA following her bone marrow transplant

Loading the player...

Ten years later, she reflected on the miracle that was her sister Sally-Ann, whose stem cells she used for the life-saving treatment.

"There are people God puts in our path who are not going to win by themselves," she first said, adding: "They are praying for a miracle."

She continued: "Become that miracle for them. They need your encouragement, that hug, to know that you care. Your kind words can put someone back on their feet."

The star looked back on how her sister changed her life

Robin got emotional as she moved on to the daily prayer, saying: "Father thank you, thank you that you bring people across our paths, so we can be the answer to their prayers and help them. Thank you, that we can speak a kind word, lift them up when they're hurting, and encourage them to follow their dreams. Help us to become their miracle."

She then recalled: "I had my miracle, my sister Sally-Ann was a match, and it has been ten years that I have been back here at Good Morning America, able to come back to the desk, and in recognition of that, we have bone marrow drives all across the country this morning."

Robin reflected on her comeback ten years on

Later in the morning, Robin celebrated the ten-year anniversary of her long-awaited return to GMA after her bone marrow transplant, and the program shared a heartfelt throwback at her comeback, during which she said: "Hi it's Robin, and I have been waiting 174 days to say this, good morning America."

Fans were quick to send her congratulatory and supportive messages on the poignant anniversary, taking to the comments section of her post to write: "What a beautiful message and prayer. Thank you!" and: "Robin, your fight was a connecting point of love for your spirit! Thank you," as well as: "Happy 10 year rebirth Robin!!"

