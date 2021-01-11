Tyra Banks is dropping diet secrets to getting her impressive bikini body The supermodel and host is stunning at 47!

Supermodel Tyra Banks has kept some secrets to how she gets bikini body ready - and now she is ready to share!

The iconic Dancing With the Stars host is giving fans a glimpse at some of her favorite dishes to help you kick off your new year right, and she just dropped one to her Instagram that looks incredible and more importantly, simple to make.

The 47-year-old shared an amazing photo of her newest shared recipe and captioned it with the ingredients: "Bacon and cheese and peppers on lettuce! Food tastes even better when you sing about it with the fam... How about these wraps, y’all??"

She has been inspiring her fans to start this year right. She also shared an Instagrammable image of a dish her son loves recently as well.

Showing a photo of a colorful pizza topped with an assortment of different vegetables she revealed that she had been inspired to make one for her young son York.

Incredible! Tyra has been droppin amazing, healthy dishes to start 2021 right

The supermodel wrote: "Who says foodie deliciousness can’t be healthy? Cuz I beg to differ, boo.

"What are some other colorful veggies you would sub? Brb cuz I’m going to grab some fresh produce and get to cutting it up!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is amazing, my kids may eat this," while another wrote: "Loving the look of this rainbow pizza." A third added: "Wow this looks so delicious."

Tyra previously opened up about her family's diet in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The TV presenter enjoys nothing more than creating restaurant version dinners for York – and it sounds like they go down a treat!

Tyra has a delicious healthy food game and has honed it through the years

"For dinner, I love doing something that's a little special and a little bit indulgent," she shared. "We line it up and then we score the different restaurants with the same item.

The next time you order, you know where to order from."

The star opened up about motherhood in a recent interview on The Dr. Oz Show in September, revealing what she hopes York will learn from her as he grows up. She said: "I think there's a lot of gender stereotypes that are happening.

