Celine Dion reflects on challenging days ahead in heartfelt post The My Heart Will Go On singer is trying to stay positive

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the renewed lockdowns around the world and the general January blues, Celine Dion is remaining optimistic.

The Canadian singer tried to encourage positivity among her Instagram followers as she shared a photo of herself hugging the branches of a snow-laden tree.

MORE: Celine Dion shows off her natural grey hair

"A new year brings new hope," Celine wrote last week. "As we are all still facing incredibly challenging days ahead, let's take good care, look after each other and remember that lighter and brighter days will be with us soon. May 2021 bring us moments of gentleness, peace, and positivity. - Celine xx…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion showcases stunning hair transformation

The My Heart Will Go On singer was met with well wishes from her Instagram followers, including declarations of love and happy new year greetings. "Wishing you health and happiness," wrote one fan, while a second posted: "Awwww, I love everything about this post!" "Love and happiness to you too," a third commented.

MORE: Celine Dion embraces natural beauty in makeup-free photo

MORE: Celine Dion shares adorable photo of all three sons

Over the Christmas period, Celine, 42, delighted fans once again when she shared a very rare family photo with her three sons – René-Charles, 19, and twins Eddy and Nelson, who turned ten in October. The family all wore matching pyjamas as they sat huddled together in front of their tree on Christmas Day.

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!" the singer wrote.

The singer with her three sons

Celine sadly lost her husband and the father of her children, René Angélil, in 2016. René, who was also Celine's manager, died of throat cancer and this week will mark five years since his death.

The chart-topper and her boys have spent much of lockdown at their home in Las Vegas. However, Celine is now getting ready to get back to work following the announcement that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.