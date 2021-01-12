Jennifer Aniston makes surprising maternal comment - and fans are so excited The actress got all choked up

Jennifer Aniston had her fans practically leaping with joy on Monday when she made a very maternal comment on Instagram.

The Friends star, 50, fell in love with an adorable video fellow actress, Kate Hudson, shared of her daughter, Rani, and admitted she'd watched it over and over again.

The video in question showed the two-year-old sitting alongside another toddler, as they watched, smiled and sang along to a video on the laptop.



Kate captioned the sweet clip: "I interrupt this program of the nations gone crazy with some very sweet and innocent Fujikawa girls.... aka Our future generation #ihavefaith #nightnight."

Jennifer led the way with the comments as she wrote: "I can't stop watching these little faces," along with a series of emojis which indicated she was crying with joy at the video.

Her fans loved her response, with one instantly writing: "@jenniferaniston you would make a fabulous mom!" and plenty of heart emojis headed her way.

Jennifer has said that her dogs are like her children

While Jennifer doesn't have children of her own, she's been open about how pre-coronavirus, she would surround herself with her friends' children.

In February 2020 she spoke to Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine about what she envisioned for her future.

Sandra asked: "What is it that you haven't done yet that you are looking forward to doing?"

Aniston revealed: "It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

Jennifer has remained great friends with her co-stars

Jennifer has been married twice and remains on friendly terms with both of her ex-husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The star branded her marriages "successful" and admitted to Elle in 2018 that she hadn't ruled out motherhood or finding love again.

Jennifer said: "Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership – how that child comes in… or doesn't?

"And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."

