Kate Hudson shares video of daughter Rani baking - and it's too cute The actress is a mum-of-three

Kate Hudson's adorable daughter, Rani, should have her own cooking show!

The Fabletics founder, 41, shared a video on Instagram of her two-year-old whipping up a delicious looking pumpkin cheesecake - and it's just too cute.

Kate was behind the camera giving her little girl instructions as she went through the various stages to create the dessert.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's adorable little girl bakes a cheesecake

Rani struggled with some of the ingredients but persevered as she blended it all together in a big bowl and even got to grips with the electric whisk.

At one point she got to lick the spatula and the mixture was clearly delicious because she could be heard saying "mas" which is the Spanish word for more.

The mother-daughter duo were cooking up a storm in Kate's beautiful kitchen with it's cool, retro backsplash and marble countertops.

Kate's youngest child is with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate - who shares Rani with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa - has two other children, Ryder, 16, and Bingham, nine.

She's been open about motherhood and admitted having kids is "trial and error".

"My life is just different [today]. I’m doing different things," she said during an interview on the Today show when she was asked how her parenting skills have changed.

"Honestly, it’s like trial and error. The first one is the guinea pig. I’m definitely more responsible. I'm not messing up Rani as much as I messed up Ryder."

Kate says parenting is trial and error

As for whether she's planning on having any more children?

"I always thought I'd have four to six kids," Kate said. "That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I’d have [more kids].

"At one point I was like, 'Oh, maybe I’m done'. And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him'. He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

