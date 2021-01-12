Jennifer Garner makes shock parenting confession about son Samuel The actress shared a note from one of her children about her parenting

Jennifer Garner is a busy mother of three, so she has plenty of feedback from her children when it comes to how she is parenting. The actress shared a photo to Instagram of one of her children's notes to her that sweetly read: "PS I know I am your favorite."

Jennifer, who shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, posted the photo with a very smart caption that read: "As my mom always says, my favorite is the one I’m with", with an adorable three emojis that looked like her little brood.

Jennifer Garner shared the hilarious note her son Samuel wrote to her on Instagram

Fantastic, and sage advice from grandmother Garner!

Jennifer has plenty on her plate at the start of the new year, having her three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight around more during the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

Jennifer Garner with her children at her Walk of Fame Ceremony

She and her children were able to relax over the holidays inside a luxurious home she and the family celebrated Christmas at this year in the mountains.

The Insta-prolific actress shared a peek at the stunning bedroom inside the holiday getaway, during a live stream meditation she shared with her fans.

Jennifer Garner shows off the bathroom of her luxe winter vacation home

As she sat on the floor at the foot of the bed, you could see the white fluffy bed covering and matching white bedside lamp - a very boutique hotel feel to the decor. The headboard was wooden with a deep blue central panel, and she appeared to be sitting on a white ottoman at the foot of the bed.

"I'm in the mountains," she told her pal, Chelsea who was leading the meditation, "my favorite place to be."

Not only was she there to enjoy the Winter Solstice, she also had some happy time taking on the challenge of recreating Christmas movies in an Instagram contest - seemingly showing us a few more teasers of her gorgeous holiday home.

Jennifer showing off the snow outside of her vacation home - and having some fun too

While recreating Bambi, she shared a peek of her pretty Christmas tree, complete with decorations featuring ex Ben Affleck as well.

While doing her best yeti, she showed the thick snow on her balcony.