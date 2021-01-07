Jennifer Garner gets soaked during hilarious drive-thru mishap The A-lister shared a hilarious photo on Instagram

Jennifer Garner has shared a hilarious photo of herself getting drenched at a drive-thru car wash.

The actress could be seen sitting in the front seat of a car with its windows down and was decked out in a pair of goggles as water sprayed through the open windows.

"Have you ever dreamed of going through the car wash...with your windows down? Give your kids a #YesDay and you just might find out!" Jennifer wrote alongside the photo.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "OMG this looks so fun!" Another added: "Looks fun actually," with a third quipping: "How fun! You clean the car and the kids at the same time!"

The image was a still taken from her upcoming Netflix film, Yes Day, in which the 13 Going on 30 star plays a mum who agrees to only say "yes" to her children for a day.

We can imagine things get a little hairy!

It's not the first time that the A-lister – whose latest film will hit Netflix in March - has delighted fans this month.

On Tuesday, the famous mum marked the beginning of a new calendar year by sharing an incredible throwback photo, in which she could be seen cosied up to Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and another pal as the ladies all struck a sultry look at the camera.

"Remember getting dressed up and going out with the ladies? It's coming, it's coming! Happy New Year!! #tbt," Jennifer captioned the snap.

Her celebrity friends were quick to post replies, including Reese who commented: "Oh ...I can't wait!! Prepare for FUN TIMES in 2021!" Gwyneth Paltrow also asked: "Can we ever do this again??"

"One day SOOOOON! Happy New Year and Hallelujah!" another friend replied, while other fans called for "better days ahead".

