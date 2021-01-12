Serena Williams melts hearts with latest photo of daughter Olympia The tennis champion shares daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is a doting mum to three-year-old Olympia, who is already following in her footsteps.

On Tuesday, Olympia was pictured in a sweet post on her famous mum's Instagram account, practicing her tennis moves on the pitch in their garden. "Turn, back, reach, head, follow through," the sportswoman captioned the image.

MORE: Serena Williams blows fans away with reaction to heartfelt video

In the photo, Olympia was full of focus as she practiced her swing, dressed in a black-and-white dress and cute headband.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Serena Williams shares cute video of daughter's singing voice

Fans were quick to comment on the cute snapshot, with one writing: "She's so cute!" while another wrote: "Mini Serena!" A third added: "We can see what's happening here, greatness in the making."

RELATED: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia bakes VERY unusual chocolate cake

READ: Serena Williams shares glimpse inside her amazing walk-in-wardrobe

This isn't the first time that Serena has shared pictures of Olympia playing tennis. The star recently posted a photo of her little girl practicing her aim as her proud mum watched on.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia - who is following in her mum's footsteps!

"The adventures of Serena and Olympia continue," she wrote alongside the picture. In another photo posted during the summer, Olympia caught the attention of her mum's followers after they noticed her impressive abs!

"Six pack baby strong," wrote proud dad Alexis, while another follower wrote: "Love the abs Olympia."

SEE: Inside Serena Williams' £5.1million home with husband Alexis and daughter Olympia

As well as an outside tennis court, Serena's garden also features a swimming pool and expansive grounds for Olympia to run around in.

Olympia is too cute!

Serena has also shared pictures from inside her stylish living room and kitchen while she kept Olympia entertained with dancing and baking sessions.

Serena has kept her fans up to date with her family's lockdown experience over the past year, sharing photos of everything from their workouts to car journeys.

MORE: Inside Serena Williams' stunning garden – and it's a hit with daughter Olympia!

One of the athlete's most hilarious posts came in May, when she shared a snap of herself working up a sweat in the gym while her daughter sat in the corner looking at what appears to be an iPad.

Serena and Olympia on their tennis court

"There are two types of people…" the 38-year-old captioned the image, once again delighting her fans. "I'm with Olympia," one replied, with a second hilariously commenting: "Have you got her answering your emails yet?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.