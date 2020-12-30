Serena Williams shares a dramatic and hilarious New Year fail Thankfully for us, the tennis ace caught her fail on video

Serena Williams is finishing off 2020 as would be expected, with an epic fail just in time for the New Year!

The tennis pro, who has been seriously training and sharing clips to Instagram, also shared that she hilariously headed to practice without putting her shoes on!

The world class athlete took to her stories, and shared a short video clip of her behind the wheel of her car with her feet on the pedal in just her socks!

RELATED: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia bakes VERY unusual chocolate cake

Loading the player...

WATCH: So 2020! Serena Williams shares hilarious New Year fail

Serena narrated: "Gosh I went to practice, but I think I forgot something. How does one forget… your shoes?!"

She also captioned the hilarious clip: "I think I'm tired" "Definitely tired".

SEE: Inside Serena Williams' £5.1million home with husband Alexis and daughter Olympia

READ: Serena Williams shares glimpse inside her amazing walk-in-wardrobe

Serena Williams looked stunning in this photo, also shared ahead fo New Year, alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia

The same day she posted her pre New Year fail, she also shared a video of an intense training session, which was interspersed with some of her dance moves, and they are absolutely fantastic as well!

That clip she captioned "I was told I don't share enough of my training. I hope this helps, ya'll know I'm serious."

WATCH: Serena Williams dance during intense tennis practice

When she is not crushing a tennis ball, Serena is a busy and extremely dedicated mother to her daughter Olympia. Over the holiday break, she and Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian have been teaching their beautiful little daughter about the importance of spreading joy.

Alexis took to Twitter to share his daughter's reaction to watching children being gifted her favorite doll, Qai Qai. The three year old looked happily on as she saw different children around her age being given her favorite doll.

Alexis said to her as she watched: “All those babies have their own Qai Qai."

Olympia watched on seeing children her age hugging the doll, and told her dad, "That's my friend."

“I have Qai Qai,” she added, with Alexis sweetly telling her; “now all of these other little kids do, too!”

MORE: Inside Serena Williams' stunning garden – and it's a hit with daughter Olympia!

Serena's daughter Olympia with her favorite doll, Qai Qai

Alexis captioned the video: "Here's Olympia Ohanian's reaction to the compilation video of all the Real Qai Qai dolls with their new families."

The Qai Qai doll was a concept started by Serena Williams on social media and it was inspired by her daughter's very first doll. Qai Qai would show up all over online in posts about prevalent social issues like mental health, race and female empowerment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.