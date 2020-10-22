Serena Williams shares glimpse inside her amazing walk-in-wardrobe

Serena Williams revealed that she has signed her daughter Olympia up for tennis lessons on Thursday, and the famous athlete made the announcement from the comfort of her incredible walk-in-wardrobe!

The 39-year-old's clothes could be seen hanging neatly in sectioned compartments, and the room's lush wooden flooring was also visible.

WATCH: Serena Williams shares glimpse inside beautiful living room

Stylish spotlights flooded the area with light, but most impressive of all was the personalised show space for Serena's bags and a select few pair of shoes.

Serena shared a peek into the stunning space

As she walked out of the wardrobe into another area of the house, the tennis champion also revealed that she had a retro-looking dressmaker's mannequin in her wardrobe, which could be seen sitting in a glass cabinet.

Amazing!

As she walked around the stunning space, Serena explained: "I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don't even start with me, because I'm not giving her tennis lessons. I signed her up for some, but the lady has no idea that it's my daughter. So we'll see how that goes. I'm not a pushy mum, but I know how I like techniques. I wanna make sure she's good."

Olympia is going to start tennis lessons!

What's more, the doting mum even revealed that she'd bought her little girl a racket that looks just like hers!

Holding up the piece of equipment to the camera Serena could be heard saying: "Look Olympia got a cute racket like mine."

The mother-of-one shares her beautiful home with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and it's not just Serena's walk-in-wardrobe that's impressive.

The sprawling property also features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and of course its own private tennis court.

The three-storey home was built in 2017 and offers beautiful views across Los Angeles and the Valley, making it the ideal place for Serena to spend time with her family in complete peace and privacy.

There are several impressive amenities that will no doubt have attracted Serena to the house, including a spacious garden with swimming pool, the 6,000 square foot house comes complete with a yoga and massage room, wine cellar and games room, along with a spacious chef's kitchen.

