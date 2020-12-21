Serena Williams’ daughter blows fans away with reaction to heartfelt video The Grand Slam champion's daughter is learning about the joy of giving

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are teaching their beautiful little daughter about spreading joy this holiday season.

Alexis took to Twitter to share his daughter's reaction to watching children being gifted her favorite doll, Qai Qai. Three year old Olympia Ohanian looked happily on as she saw different children around her age being given her favorite doll.

Alexis said to her as she watched: “All those babies have their own Qai Qai." Olympia watched on seeing children her age hugging the doll, and told her dad, "That's my friend."

WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter reacts beautifully to watching others being gifted her favourite toy

“I have Qai Qai,” she added, with Alexis sweetly telling her; “now all of these other little kids do, too!”

Alexis captioned the video: "Here's Olympia Ohanian's reaction to the compilation video of all the Real Qai Qai dolls with their new families."

Serena's adorable daughter Olympia with her favorite doll Qai Qai

The Qai Qai doll was a concept started by Serena Williams on social media and it was inspired by her daughter's very first doll.

Qai Qai would show up all over online in posts about prevalent social issues like mental health, race and female empowerment.

In an Instagram post in October Serena explained: “We’ve come to realize that Qai Qai could be the beginning of a new kind of toy story, and one that we’re excited to help bring to life so our daughter and millions of other children can see and play with more toys that look like them."

"When we started telling Qai Qai’s story on social media, we weren’t sure how people would respond, but it became obvious very quickly that a lot of parents could relate with how much Qai Qai means to our daughter," Williams added to the Today Show in an interview.

Serena is showing little Olympia that spreading joy is important in life

“We wanted to be able to share that same joy with others, so we decided to bring her to life!," she added to Today.

Qai Qai has gone everywhere with Olympia so there are plenty of social media posts with the adorable toddler with her toy in tow. In fact, Qai Qai even has her own social media presence and boasts over 150,000 followers on Instagram!

