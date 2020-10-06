Serena Williams' daughter Olympia bakes VERY unusual chocolate cake The tennis ace has passed on her unusual food combinations to her daughter

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia unveiled her baking skills on Monday, proudly showing off her incredible chocolate cake on her mum's Instagram page.

As her daughter, three, held the rich sponge cake up to the camera, Serena said: "Look what Olympia made, she made a cake." Fresh from the oven, the sweet treat hadn't yet been removed from its pink mould, which was shaped like Hello Kitty!

Olympia's unusual chocolate cake contained grapes!

Heaping praise on her little girl's baking skills, the Wimbledon champion continued: "The first thing I'm going to do is turn this cake over. There's a lot of butter on it to make sure it can come right out, and look at that Olympia! You made a cake, you did such a good job."

While the cake, shaped into a convincing replica of the cat face, was very impressive, Serena revealed it contained one very unusual ingredient.

As Olympia poked the nose of the cat with her finger, her tennis pro mum told fans: "There is a little bit of grape in there. You're just like your mumma, you love grape."

Grape inside a cake sounds rather strange, especially when combined with rich chocolate – so we bet that got her followers talking.

Serena and Olympia gave fans a look inside their incredible home

In the background of the video, Serena inadvertently gave fans a look at the stunning open-plan kitchen area inside the £5.1million mansion she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The pair sat at a black table as they prepared their cake, while a white fireplace and living room area can be seen behind them with huge black doors and a wall-mounted TV.

To the left was the kitchen, which features custom cabinetry and a Bianco Bella polished marble island at the centre. Fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and masses of storage space, Serena and Olympia have all the equipment they'd need to whip up more tasty treats.

