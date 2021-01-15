Reese Witherspoon has caused a mass reaction from her fans after she welcomed another adorable puppy into her family.

The Legally Blonde star introduced her new black Labrador, Major, on Friday with the cutest snapshots! Sharing a gorgeous photo on Instagram, the little puppy can be seen sitting on the grass, with his big brown eyes gazing into the camera. He even has a cute blue nametag shaped like a bone on his collar.

Captioning the photo, Reese wrote: "Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab," prompting her fans to react with plenty of messages gushing over how adorable Major is.

One wrote: "Ah he is the cutest! Beautiful baby." Another said: "Major is a major handsome pup." A third added: "No way! How adorable. Love to see how your family continues to grow."

Reese has welcomed another puppy, Major, into her family

Back in November, the Big Little Lies actress welcomed another new puppy, Minnie Pearl, following the sad loss of her long-time family dog.

Last month she delighted fans by posting a cute picture of the tiny French Bulldog cuddling up to her daughter Ava Phillippe's own rescue pup, Border Collie cross Benji.

Reese shared another gorgeous photo of Major on her Instagram Stories

Reese captioned the picture: "Holiday time with the relatives... Minnie Pearl & @itsbenjitherescue". Her fans were quick to react, taking to the comments to applaud Reese and Ava for adopting and giving the pups a loving home.

One follower wrote: "Yay for rescue pups!!! The ones in need are the best breed possibly the cutest thing I’ve seen this week!!".

Minnie Pearl's arrival followed shortly after the death of Reese's much-loved pet dog, Pepper, who passed away in October

Reese and daughter Ava Phillippe's puppies are best friends!

Meanwhile, Ava, 21, adopted Benji in November, introducing the dog to the world with a cute picture of the pair's very first cuddle.

She wrote: "Hey world, I’m Benji! I’m a former stray/rescue dog from Utah who got adopted into an awesome new life in California. This picture is of me and my person, Ava, at @bestfriendsanimalsociety on the day she picked me up from the sanctuary! It was love at first belly rub..." How sweet!

