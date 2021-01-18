Dancing on Ice star Jason Donovan shares very rare photos of wife on 20th anniversary Congratulations to the couple!

Jason Donovan had every reason to celebrate at the weekend. Not only did the new series of Dancing On Ice get underway, but the star marked 20 years with his wife, Angela. Jason, 52, took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone, sharing a series of snapshots of the couple together.

"Happy anniversary Ange ... Couldn't do it without you," Jason wrote in his caption. "Quite simply you are the most unselfish, committed, down to earth loyal partner, mother and friend I could ever wish for.

"How lucky am I to have you by my side!! Best friend ever! 20 years and still going strong..... I love you @ajmdonovan to infinity and beyond xxxxx."

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends. "Have a lovely day guys!" wrote former Spice Girls star Melanie C, while Jason's Dancing On Ice co-star Rebekah Vardy added: "Ahh Happy Anniversary you guys!" Fearne Cotton sweetly wrote: "Dream team."

Jason and Angela tied the knot back in 2008 and share three children together: Jemma, 20, 19-year-old Zac and nine-year-old Molly.

In March last year, Jason shared a touching message for his eldest daughter to mark her birthday. Alongside a number of photos of father and daughter together, he wrote, in part: "I will never forget these moments. The restaurants, the walks, beaches, family, friends, the aperol spritz, late nights, conversations etc.

"We became closer. Since returning to the U.K. there's been some tough decisions/conversations over the last few weeks about returning home. Challenging times for all of us. The world is changing.

"You've made the brave decision to stay put ... follow your dreams, your passion. These decisions make me proud as a Dad. Proof that you've followed your conscience and chosen to be brave, to have taken a chance. As a Dad I could not be more proud.

"You are my hero. My best friend. We love you so much. Happy Birthday, Dad."

