The poignant moment no-one saw at Joe Biden's inauguration Beau Biden tragically passed away in 2015

Joe Biden's inauguration to become the 46th president on Wednesday was not only a momentous occasion for America, but also for his family. And it's clear his late son Beau Biden was on his mind. It has now been revealed that at the time Joe was giving his inauguration speech, a lone man in uniform knelt at Beau's grave in Delaware.

The poignant image was shared on Patricia Talorico's Twitter page – and it received a huge response. "So deeply and incredibly meaningful. Beautiful," one follower wrote. "This has me so emotional on an already overwhelmingly emotional day."

WATCH: Joe Biden films inside his family home

Joe, 78, spoke about his late son as he gave his departure speech from the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden, III National Guard Reserve Center in New Castle, Delaware, which is named after his late son.

"I only have one regret, he's not here," he said in the emotional speech. "Because we should be introducing him as president."

Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021

This poignant image was shared on Twitter

And as Joe began his presidency on Wednesday, he kept his family close at hand. Photographs of the politician in the Oval Office after his inauguration show several pictures arranged behind the Resolute Desk, including a photo of Beau.

Joe is a father of four children, two of whom have tragically passed away. He welcomed three children with his first wife, Neilia Hunter: Joseph, who was better known as Beau, Hunter and Naomi. He also has a daughter, Ashley, with his wife Dr Jill Biden.

Joe pictured with his first wife, Neilia, and their sons Beau and Hunter

Tragically, Naomi was just one when she was killed in a car crash in 1972 that also claimed the life of her mother, Neilia. Beau and Hunter also suffered injuries.

Beau went on to become a politician and an officer in the Army Judge General's Corps, receiving a bronze star media for his service in Iraq. He later served at Attorney General of Delaware.

Joe and Beau Biden

But in May 2010 he was admitted to hospital with a brain tumour, and died five years later at the age of 46. Joe's grief meant he decided he could not run in the 2016 presidential election.

Beau tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 46

Touchingly, Beau's younger brother, Hunter, chose to name his baby son after Beau – and the little boy was among the family members flying with the incoming president from Delaware to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration. Hunter, 50, could also be seen holding his son during the ceremony.

