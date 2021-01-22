Rachel Riley leaves fans in stitches after suffering wardrobe malfunction The former Strictly star looks fabulous in anything!

Rachel Riley made light of a very funny situation on Thursday! The Countdown presenter shared some hilarious snaps after suffering an awkward wardrobe mishap, which saw her inadvertently blend in with her curtains.

"When you accidentally turn up for recording, dressed as the curtains," she said in the caption. "Think I'll get changed before Jami’s live mental health fundraising event this evening #JamiYoutopia."

MORE: Rachel Riley melts hearts with latest photo of baby Maven

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley teaches maths in the most fun way possible

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Rachel looked absolutely delightful in a pretty pink floral print number which had a striking resemblance to the peachy curtains behind her.

Exclusive: Rachel Riley shares desire for second child with Pasha Kovalev

READ: Rachel Riley reveals future aspirations for daughter Maven

The TV star's fans were quick to sympathise, with one writing: "I did this once back in the 80's. With a Laura Ashley dress and curtains, in nearly the same fabric and design. I was mortified."

Another remarked: "You'd look Amazing in bin bag Rachel." A third post read: "I love your sense of humour." One other person stated: "That's hilarious."

Rachel posted this funny snap of her outfit matching her curtains

Rachel, 35, later slipped into another outfit – a chic black dress. She wrote: "No longer dressed like curtains and ready to go! #JamiYoutopia."

MORE: Take a tour of Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home

SEE: Inside Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's gorgeous family album

The funny post comes shortly after the celebrity mathematician celebrated her husband Pasha Kovalev's 41st birthday. She marked the occasion by sharing a fun new family photo, showing Rachel, Pasha and daughter Maven with their heads swapped onto each other's shoulders.

"Happy 41st birthday to my most favourite of all favourite humans @pashakovalev," she said. "Doesn't look a day over! Who needs pubs and parties when you have your nearest and dearest."

She poked fun at herself

Meanwhile, Rachel recently sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO!, and opened up about life with little Mave and her husband. Asked how it has been watching Pasha embrace fatherhood, Rachel replied: "It's been gorgeous. My friends always said when you love someone and you see them with a child… he is just amazing with her.

"He's better with her than with me, I've got the secret weapon of boobs and he has to actually learn proper parenting. She loves him, he loves her. Even when looking at a picture of her, his face just lights up - it's gorgeous."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.