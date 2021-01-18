Rachel Riley melts hearts with latest photo of baby Maven - but sparks fan reaction The tiny tot is a Manchester United fan!

Rachel Riley has shared another gorgeous photo of her little girl Maven showing her support for her favourite football team – Manchester United!

In a now-and-then post, the Countdown host gushed: "What a difference a year makes! Come on you reds, we're ready for the game! #ManUtd to stay on top #LIVMUN @manchesterunited #manchesterunited #liverpool."

The first photo saw the one-year-old tot flashing a huge smile as she sat with her Red Devils teddy bears whilst dressed in a cute red 'Manchester United' dress. The second was taken a year ago and saw Maven posed with her favourite cuddly toys.

Despite looking cherubic in the snaps, many of the TV star's followers were slightly disappointed to see her support that particular Premier League team.

"Shouting for the wrong team sweetie it's the other reds don't listen to silly mummy lol," joked one follower, while another said: "Shame about the footy team come on Rach." A third commented: "I'm unsure of her loyalties."

Rachel posted this new snap of little Maven

However, fellow Manchester United fans were rather pleased, with one saying: "The new generation of fans coming through [clapping hands emojis]." Another stated: "Glad you support Man U. Makes me love you more."

Back in February 2020, just two months after welcoming little Maven with husband Pasha Kovalev, doting mum Rachel treated her family to a day at Old Trafford Football Stadium, where they watched the Red Devils beat Watford 3-0. Sharing her pride, the mum-of-one gushed on Instagram: "Ten weeks old today and her first trip to the Theatre of Dreams!"

The star's family at Old Trafford Football Stadium

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Rachel gave a glimpse inside her family's life. "It's been gorgeous," gushed the celebrity mathematician, when asked how it's been watching Pasha become a father. "My friends always said when you love someone and you see them with a child… he is just amazing with her.

"He's better with her than with me, I've got the secret weapon of boobs and he has to actually learn proper parenting. She loves him, he loves her. Even when looking at a picture of her, his face just lights up - it's gorgeous."

