How Kelly Ripa's husband defended her against unkind comments Another reason why Mark Consuelos is husband goals!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have an incredible relationship and fans have been following their love story ever since they met on All My Children.

And over the years, the celebrity couple have proved just how close they are on a number of occasions, and aren't afraid to defend each other from naysayers either.

Back in 2018, Kelly was subject to some unkind comments after Mark shared a stunning photo of her in a bikini during their holiday.

The Riverdale actor had captioned the photo: "Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave," and while the majority of followers praised the stunning picture, some wrote that Kelly – who was 47 at the time - was too old to be wearing a bikini.

Mark was quick to respond in support of his wife, writing: "Yes, she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.

Mark Consuelos has jumped to wife Kelly Ripa's defense over her swimwear photos in the past

"If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it."

Kelly is envied for her incredible figure and works hard to maintain it with daily exercise and a healthy diet.

The star and Mark are keen to set a good example for their children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, too.

Kelly and Mark are couple goals!

Talking to Good Morning America in 2020, Kelly explained: "We sort of lead by example in our lives. We've always made healthy offerings in terms of food and snacks in our house, and we always sort of lived in an active household.

"Our kids have always had various… they've always participated in team sports and extracurricular activities.

"Having said that, they still want to eat as much sugar as I will possibly allow them, but they're adults now. And like I said, I think that those foundation things that we did for them help them make healthy choices now that they're adults."

Kelly and Mark also gave up drinking alcohol three years ago, which has also made an incredible difference to their lives.

Talking to Parade about their lifestyle, Kelly said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

The celebrity couple met on All My Children

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

And while Kelly and Mark are healthy most of the week, Sundays are more indulgent. Talking to Bon Appetit, the mother-of-three revealed: "On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat free, but they're delicious."

