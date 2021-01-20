Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos face change in family home at start of year The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor live in New York

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoyed several weeks at home together in December after the Riverdale actor returned from Canada, where he had been filming the latest series of the hit show.

But at the start of the new year, the celebrity couple were back to living apart so that they could carry out their work commitments.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique living situation revealed

Kelly and Mark, along with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, enjoyed spending quality time together during the holidays, and while they are used to the actor being away from home, it doesn't make it any easier.

On Monday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a throwback photo of her husband on Instagram, and wrote in the caption that she was missing him.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals hilarious wardrobe malfunction

"Just when I miss you, you pop up in my memories," she wrote alongside the picture.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's diet confession may surprise you - but it's so relatable!

READ: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit photo from family holiday

While they aren't physically together, Kelly and Mark have been enjoying virtual date nights which they have been documenting on social media.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are living apart again due to work

What's more, the talented couple have also been taking part in business meetings, working on their upcoming production projects with Lifetime and Hulu.

Kelly and Mark have been used to living apart for periods of time ever since they got married, but during the lockdown last year, they enjoyed quality time at home together for several months.

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

The All My Children actress was presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home, and Mark even co-hosted the show with her on several occasions.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor regularly video call

On her first day back in the ABC studio in September, Ryan Seacrest said to his co-star: "This is the longest period of time you guys have been together since I started, right?"

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows epic wardrobe malfunction in hilarious new footage

She said: "Yes 100 per cent. What was great is that his schedule, they finally by season three figured it out where they could shoot a bunch of his stuff at the same time so he could come home and spend time with us and go back and forth and that was really nice.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"But then the pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together. We spent six months together in the same house.

"It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem." Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.