Carrie Johnson shows off meaningful gift for children Wilfred, Romy and Frankie

Carrie Johnson took to social media with an incredibly meaningful photo on Tuesday, following her son Wilfred's fourth birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three shared a photo of a china duck 'piggy bank'. In the caption, Carrie revealed she and her brood had named the ornament Donny after their baby duckling Donny who died last week.

The sweet gift was named after Donny the duckling

"Thank you @moppetuk for our new Donny Duck for our new money box. My kids love it [red love heart emoji]." The words were penned alongside a close-up photo of the vibrant yellow and orange ornament.

Carrie revealed how she was caring for three ducklings after her children, Wilfred, four, Romy, two and baby Frankie gave their mum an egg incubator for her birthday.

Last Tuesday, she shared the sad news, that Donny, one of the feathery trio had died. From the moment he arrived, Carrie confessed she knew he wasn't right, the little duckling being much smaller than his fellow siblings, Daffy and Wally, and not eating.

"Don didn't make it," Carrie wrote. "We all really knew from the moment he was born that he wasn't right, but I still feel very sad about it. Nature is cruel, RIP darling Donny." The message was shared alongside a photo of the duck.

Carrie shared the sad news that Donny had died in the night

Despite the sad news, Little Romy has loved having ducklings at home and has even taken to reading to them. Shortly after they hatched, Carrie shared an adorable photo of her daughter in colourful pyjamas and reading a children's book.

It has been all go in Johnson household with Wilfred's spectacular birthday celebrations at the weekend.

The youngster was pictured alongside a handcrafted wooden fire engine that Carrie had commissioned for her firstborn.

Daffy and Wally have certainly settled into their new home

The present was every child's dream and was complete with realistic ladders and a mini 'driving seat'. Carrie even painted the wooden creation herself adding letterbox red, yellow and black paint. See the masterpiece in the video below.

Carrie Johnson reveals son Wilf's incredible birthday gift

Carrie also shared a touching tribute to her son to mark his special milestone. Alongside a slew of family photos, she wrote: "My eldest turned 4 today. Wilfy. The boy with the biggest heart, the best laugh and the cheekiest grin," she shared.

"I can't believe how lucky I am to get to see and hug you every day. This birthday felt a bit bittersweet as you're growing up so fast now which is so exciting but also makes my heart hurt a little too.

She added: "I can't believe you're off to school soon. Three has been such a magical age. I hope four is just as good. I'm so proud of you [red love heart emoji]."