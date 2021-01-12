Elton John shares rare photo of son Elijah during birthday celebrations at home The Rocket Man hitmaker is a doting dad to sons Elijah and Zachary

Sir Elton John and David Furnish had a reason to celebrate at the start of the week, as their youngest son Elijah turned eight.

The proud parents shared some rare photos of the birthday boy at home on his special day, including one of Elijah posing with a mask inside the kitchen.

Another photo featured a huge helium balloon display spelling out 'Happy birthday Elijah' in front of the bookcase in the living room.

VIDEO: Elton John and his children inside their family home

Elton even shared a glimpse of his son's Super Mario birthday cake. The tasty looking creation featured two tiers, and had 'Super Elijah' written out in white icing.

Elton and David are also parents to nine-year-old Zachary, and are currently getting back into the new home schooling routine following the Christmas holidays.

Elton John and David Furnish's son Elijah turned eight on Monday

The famous couple are incredibly private about their family life and rarely share pictures of their sons.

When they do, they cover their faces, a practice many other celebrities follow, including Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid and Orlando Bloom.

There is no denying that Elton and David are doting parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life".

Elton shared a photo of Elijah's incredible birthday cake

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: "I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record.

"Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on."

He continued: "We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

In a previous interview on the Today show in 2016, Elton reflected on his decision to become a parent. "That was the greatest decision I've made — well — we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys," the proud dad explained.

Elijah was treated to a balloon display on his big day

"They're our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."

Elton and David started dating in 1993, before going on to form a civil partnership in December 2005 at the Windsor Guildhall.

They formally converted their partnership into marriage exactly nine years later in 2014, again in Windsor. The ceremony was attended by guests including David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams.

