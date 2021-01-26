Jenna Dewan shows off incredible gardens while lounging in lingerie The stunning Step Up actress lives in Los Angeles

Jenna Dewan has been sharing some amazing snaps from her Los Angeles home - including photos of her impeccably kept gardens - however it was an image of her gardens featuring her in lingerie that really stole the show.

The Step Up actress who credits Pilates with helping her keep fit, gave birth to her son Callum just 10 months ago.

In one photo, the 40-year-old actress is kneeling in front of her garden view with a caption that reads: "Rainy days put her in a MOOD".

While it is dreary outside - her gardens still look amazing, with her front and center stealing the scene anyway.

On a brighter Los Angeles day, Jenna shared a shot where fans could gleam more of her outdoor decor - and it is stunning.

Jenna shared views of her garden - but she stole the show

The sunny photo shows Jenna in a long dress, holding her beloved dog Meeka.

Jenna is standing in front of a white, airy canvas structure. There is a sunning area where several immaculate sun chairs are ready to welcome you to relax.

Her outdoor furniture is swoon worthy, with several other standout pieces, including a tree trunk table. Her gardens boast a pool as well as several seating areas.

Jenna's home is gorgeous inside and out. In May she revealed her daughter Everly's room.

Jenna's garden is breathtaking

The actress said that furnishing the room with the seven-year-old's "dream princess castle bed" had helped her to settle into her new home with Jenna's fiancé Steve Kazee and her baby brother Callum, who was born in March.

Sharing a photo of Everly's decorated room on Instagram, the mother-of-two showed how her daughter's fairytale-inspired bed takes pride of place against a wall at the centre of the room.

Designed to look like a castle, it features room to play underneath, and stairs leading up to the bed. The room has wooden flooring and plain walls, but Jenna has added some fun colour with a watercolour rainbow painted on one wall, while a rainbow-patterned rug adds to the theme.

Everly, whose dad is Channing Tatum, has some wooden storage units on one side of the room to keep her books and toys in.

"Back when we were moving unexpectedly, unable to take any furniture with us and there were a lot of transitions going on… I called Pottery Barn Kids and asked them if Evie's dream princess castle bed was available. She loves how her room turned out, and the bed made the move that much sweeter for her," Jenna explained.

