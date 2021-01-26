Jennifer Aniston wows in gothic outfit and wild hair in unbelievable throwback photo The Friends actress has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years

Jennifer Aniston just doesn't seem to age and over the years the Friends actress has rocked countless looks and hairstyles – including her iconic Rachel cut.

And while it's hard to imagine the Hollywood star's life before Friends, we have unearthed an incredible photo of Jennifer two years before her most famous role.

In the picture taken in 1992, the actress looks stylishly dressed in a high-neck lace dress, which she teamed with white pearls and matching earrings.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside incredible LA home

Jennifer's hair is styled in a bouncy blow dry – looking incredibly similar to Kate Middleton's iconic 'do, while a defined brow and bold lipstick complete her makeup look.

The Along Came Polly star was attending the Leprechaun premiere in 1992 at the Bar One Club in West Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston in 1992 has hair like Kate Middleton!

Then a little known actress, Jennifer was unaware than in two years time, her life would change forever after accepting the role as Rachel Green in Friends.

What's more, the 51-year-old was originally cast to play Monica Gellar, while Courteney Cox was given the part as Rachel, but the pair swapped over and fans can't imagine the characters any other way.

During the pandemic, Jennifer has passed time by watching old episodes of Friends, and has been getting ready to reunite with her co-stars for the much-anticipated reunion show.

The talented actress went on to play Rachel Green in Friends

Due to the restrictions of the lockdown, the show has been repeatedly delayed, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast had began filming for it.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, has already shot material for it, and gave an insight into the reunion while appearing on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

The Friends reunion has already started being shot

Lisa also revealed that instead of a reboot or revival, the reunion will instead see the castmates gather and talk about the series and reflect on their time working together.

"It's not a reboot. It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped," she said.

