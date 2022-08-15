Jennifer Aniston shares snippets from beachside vacation with famous faces The Friends star's days of water and sun

Jennifer Aniston very rarely shares photographs from her more personal exploits on social media, so many were quick to react when she shared several at one go.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shines in beautiful candid photos in a white bikini

The actress took to Instagram to drop a photo dump from her recent beachside vacation, where she got the opportunity to soak up some sun and waves.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father as she makes surprise apprearance

Many of them involved the star in a string bikini, pairing a tiny black top with a red bottom, often covering herself after some time in the water with a straw hat.

However, she wasn't alone on the trip, accompanied by her friend Rebecca Wright and fellow Hollywood star, close friend, and past co-star Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston set to make exciting comeback alongside new partner

"Take us back," she simply captioned her photographs, and her followers began inundating her with heart emojis alongside messages like: "OMGGG," and: "I LOVE YOU JEN."

Another commented: "You look absolutely beautiful and I'm glad you had such an amazing trip," and a fourth added: "Jesus, you're perfect!"

Jennifer shared photos from her beach vacation with Jason Bateman and his wife

The Morning Show star previously shared a peek into her summer days by the beach that could be believed to be from the same trip.

Back in July, she shared a photograph encapsulating that mood, which involved a relaxing day spent by the water in another swimsuit.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston loves clean beauty brand Augustinus Bader - here’s why

MORE: Jennifer Aniston mourns death of colleague with heartfelt dedication

She posed for a selfie wearing a straw hat and a pair of sunglasses, providing a peek at the black swimsuit she had on.

Jennifer looked like she was having a blissful day, enjoying the serene winds and water and allowing her hair to blow behind her.

The actress spent a relaxing summer by the water

Simply captioning her photograph with a pair of emojis, she quickly began racking up the likes, acquiring over 100,000 of them within ten minutes of posting at the time.

Her Lolavie Instagram account left a comment reading: "THAT BEACH HAIR," and Whitney Cummings simply quipped: "OMW."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.