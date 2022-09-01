Jennifer Aniston poses alongside her hairdresser in iconic image to mark end of an era The Friends star is so photogenic!

Jennifer Aniston has graced many magazine covers in her career and has proved just how photogenic she is each time.

And this week, her good friend and hair stylist Chris McMillan took to Instagram to share an iconic photo of the pair of them as he marked an end of an era.

Chris posted a black-and-white image of them embracing. Jennifer was wearing just a pair of jeans as she smiled at the camera, with her long brunette hair styled in a volume-heavy 'do.

Chris was also dressed in just a pair of jeans, showcasing his impressive tattoos. The hair stylist had posted the image, which had been taken by photographer Michael Thompson, to mark the end of Allure magazine, which will cease print in December.

The news was announced on Wednesday and Chris took the opportunity to pay tribute to the publication. He wrote alongside the image: "End of touching paper. Thank you @lindawellsny @paulcavaco @kelly.atterton @dkpergament @allure for all the years of inspirational images that not only taught me, inspired me but also guided and introduced me to photographers, hairdressers, makeup artists, products, editors @paulcavaco who pushed us to the limit and taught me who i am the hairdresser i am today.

Jennifer Aniston posed alongside her good friend and hair stylist Chris McMillan

"Thank you @lindawellsny for taking a chance on an LA based hairdresser, @kelly.atterton for your love and support, and @dkpergament for making sense of what said. I know this is not the end of @allure but the beginning of a new way."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful picture," while another wrote: "This is amazing." A third added: "Just wow."

Chris is Jennifer's long-term hair stylist and was the mastermind behind the iconic 'Rachel' haircut in the nineties.

Jennifer always has incredible hair

He met the actress through her good friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox. In a rare interview, he opened up about creating the Rachel cut while talking to Behind the Chair.

Discussing how the iconic haircut came about, Chris explained: "She had bangs that I thought she should grow out. So I brought up the length to make the bangs seem longer. Then I pulled the hair over so she didn't look like she had bangs, and the layers started falling forward, and that's how it started looking like that haircut."

