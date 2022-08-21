﻿

Jennifer Aniston looks sensational in star-print bikini top as she embraces natural beauty

The Friends actress is a cover star this month

Jennifer Aniston has stunned in a series of photos in this month's Purist magazine, and her friend Cristina Cuomo, founder of the publication, was more than proud to share a glimpse of them with her followers on social media.

Among the photos, Jennifer posed outside in a field, posing in a series of fashion-forward looks.

In one image, the Friends star wowed in a star-print beaded bikini top and black wide-brimmed hat. In another photo, Jennifer looked phenomenal in a strapless satin dress with dramatic pleats.

In the caption, editor Cristina opened up about the story behind the photos. She wrote: "Five years ago, I set out to bring wellness into people's homes via a website + print magazine.

"After all, reading is a pillar of wellness. Since then, my dream cover subject has been Jennifer Aniston—natural, chill, eminently relatable, not to mention her estimable star power.

"But it wasn’t until a year ago when she launched @lolavie , her cruelty-free, sustainable, clean hair care line and became Chief Creative Officer of @vitalproteins did I set out on a hot pursuit of the icon to grace a PURIST cover.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jennifer Aniston wows in a series of photos posted to promote her Purist magazine cover 

"She has set a standard—not for just for what she is on the outside, but for what is inside. That is a thing to celebrate."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful!" while another wrote: "She looks absolutely amazing." A third added: "Jen is definitely a muse inspiration! And her hair is the most beautiful hair!"

Jennifer is not only a talented actress and household name, but the founder of beauty brand Lolavie.

The Morning Show star recently returned home after a luxurious vacation with her friends. She was accompanied by her friend Rebecca Wright and fellow Hollywood star and past co-star Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

The Friends star has a fabulous sense of style

When she isn't busy working, Jennifer can be found relaxing at her impressive Beverly Hills home.

She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." S he also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

