Jennifer Aniston shows off sunkissed glow in striking shower photo

Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to get peoples' eyes on her! She had a special announcement for fans, and knew just how to get their attention.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow's close bond with co-star Jennifer Aniston revealed - and it's too cute

The star did not hesitate to show a little skin to promote her hair-care brand, Lolavie, which is preparing to launch a brand new product.

Given the nature of the new product, shampoo and conditioner, the actress quite fittingly took campaign photos in the shower.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer pays emotional tribute to her father

MORE: Jennifer Aniston poses alongside her hairdresser in iconic image to mark end of an era

Jennifer took to Instagram to announce the launch date of the new items, and though fans were no doubt excited about the upcoming release, the photo promoting it really stole the show.

The steamy snapshot sees her giving her back to the camera, as she stands in an impressive marble shower, looking up towards the brass shower head as her hair, which is lathered up in product and full of shampoo suds, falls down her back.

She captioned the photo with: "Something's coming," alongside a shower head emoji.

The striking shower shot

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments to express their excitement, with Ali Wentworth writing: "Cannot wait!" and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer saying: "I'm sooooo excited!!!"

MORE: Jennifer Aniston reveals rare glimpse inside ultra-chic living room

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's unique home feature is ultra-luxe

Other followers of the Just Go With It lead wrote: "The best hair products and our best girl," and: "Beyond excited for this launch!! Forever proud of you Jen!!!" as well as: "My hair is ready to be saved by these heroes," plus another fan added: "I'm so excited and can't wait!!"

Jen's recent time in the sun sure came in handy to get that impressive tan

Also commanding loads of attention in the photo is Jennifer's impressive sunkissed glow, which she attributes to a recent tropical vacation with some of her famous friends.

She took a well deserved getaway to a stunning and secluded beach location with none other than Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, and her bikini photos and videos of the relaxing beach seriously sparked envy among fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.