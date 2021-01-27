Gisele Bundchen stuns in red bikini as she poses on the beach The Brazilian supermodel shares two children with husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen naturally became the model for her latest project on meditation. The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a screengrab from her new episode on mindfulness app Insight Timer.

The mother-of-two looked incredible in a background picture accompanying the episode, dressed in a red bikini while jumping in the sea at sunset.

Earlier in the month, Gisele had shared the photo on Instagram advertising her being on the app. The picture was liked over 300,000 times, by famous faces including Friends star Courteney Cox.

The supermodel has an enviable figure and keeps in shape through regular exercise and a balanced diet. Gisele opened up about her diet in her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

In the book, she revealed that she fasts twice a week until lunch time. "I always feel incredibly energised from this mini fast," she revealed.

Gisele Bundchen looks incredible in a red bikini at sunset

"It takes a lot of energy for our bodies to digest the food we eat, and I think it's a good idea to sometimes give our digestive system a rest."

Gisele and her husband Tom Brady, as well as their two children Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, ten, have all adopted primarily a plant-based diet too.

This includes organic and local ingredients, plenty of vegetables and fruit, wholegrains and the occasional bit of meat of seafood added to the mix.

The Brazilian supermodel stays in shape with yoga

When it comes to exercise, Gisele enjoys boxing and yoga, and regularly shares photos of her taking part in these activities on social media.

During the pandemic, Gisele and her family have been staying at their family home in California.

Gisele has been teaching her children the importance of mindfulness during the pandemic and recently posted a picture of herself and Vivian meditating on the beach.

Gisele with her two children Benjamin and Vivian

The doting mum is also promoting the importance of empathy with her kids. Last year with the help of her children, they made signs to post on Instagram and pushed for people to take care of each other during the difficult time.

Gisele donated to numerous organisations around the world and shared messages of thanks to the healthcare workers too.

