Sarah Jessica Parker teases Kim Cattrall's replacement in Sex and the City – and fans react! The actress played Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic HBO series

Sarah Jessica Parker announced the return of Sex and the City earlier in the month and fans are anticipating whether or not Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones will be replaced.

And while it hasn't been revealed if and who will replace the fan-favourite, Sarah has teased a hilarious possibility in a fun Instagram post.

Taking to the picture sharing site, Sarah shared a picture of herself and co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, along with none other than Bernie Sanders.

VIDEO: Watch Kim Cattrall turn down Sex and the City role

The now-iconic US Senator went viral on Joe Biden's inauguration day after being pictured wearing mittens.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah wrote: "Like a needle in a haystack."

Fans were quick to react to the fun photo, with one writing: "Finally, a terrific male sidekick," while another wrote: "This brings me joy." A third added: "So will Bernie fill the fourth spot in the new series?"

Sarah Jessica Parker joked about the new member of Sex and the City

The HBO Max revival, which is due to be released this year, will focus of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate love, friendship and life in the city in their 50s.

When it was announced that the reboot would take place, fans were quick to speculate why Kim wasn't joining her co-stars.

At the time, Sarah posted a video on Instagram announcing the show's return as a new chapter titled: "And just like that…"

The cast of Sex and the City

She then responded to a fan's comment about Kim's absence, where she clarified the reasons. After the fan wrote: "They dislike each other,"

Sarah Jessica replied: "No, I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

Sarah and Kim played Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones in Sex and the City

Another fan wrote a heartfelt comment to the star: "Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," to which Sarah also replied, stating: "We will too. We love her so. X."

Kim has opened up previously about deciding to not join the cast for a reunion.

Back in 2017, Kim appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories and discussed the topic, stating: "Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven't I done?"

She added: "It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

