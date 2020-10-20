Sarah Jessica Parker's twins decorate family's New York townhouse The Sex and the City actress shares three children with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker's twins Marion and Tabitha have inherited their famous mum's creative eye!

The Sex and the City actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of the outside of her New York townhouse, which had been decorated by her daughters.

MORE: Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's beautiful beach house in the Hamptons

Sarah posted a picture of the stairway which had pumpkins artistically arranged on the steps. "Seasonal installation. Curated by Loretta and Tabitha. X. SJ," the actress wrote alongside the image.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside beautiful home

Fans were more than impressed with the twins' work, and many took to praising their efforts. "They need their own show," one wrote, while another commented: "Great work girls." A third added: "Hope they're on the SJP collection visual merchandising team!"

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters transformed the outside of their home

Sarah's famous friends were also in awe of her daughters' work, with Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Aniston both liking the image.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares gorgeous photos from family's staycation

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker unveils rare family photos during tour of New York home

Sarah shares her twins and son James Wilkie, with husband Matthew Broderick. During the pandemic, the family have been splitting their time between their townhouse in Manhattan and their beach house in the Hamptons.

While Sarah and Matthew are in the public eye, the couple are incredibly protective of their children, and rarely share pictures of them on social media.

The Sex and the City stars daughters are following in her creative footsteps

They are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and Sarah previously opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker worries fans with latest photo

Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

Sarah is a doting mum to three children

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.