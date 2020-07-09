There's no denying Sarah Jessica Parker is dedicated to her work – however, her latest Instagram photo caused a stir after she was pictured standing on the edge of a cardboard box in her heels.

READ: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary

The Sex and the City actress was in the storeroom of her SJP Collection flagship boutique on West 54th Street in Manhattan, making the final preparations ahead of the shop's grand opening which was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside stylish home

"31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ," she wrote.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's New York home has the most stylish staircase

Despite fans looking forward to grabbing new pairs of shoes, many were concerned over Sarah's safety – with one follower writing: "Lol this photo can't be OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] approved! Be careful!" Another replied: "I love her but that was my first thought too."

A third post read: "Standing like that on a box makes me cringe." A fourth person remarked: "I think standing on a cardboard box in those gorgeous shoes is an OSHA violation, @sarahjessicaparker. Be careful!"

Sarah shocked fans with this snap

Meanwhile, over the years, Sarah has demonstrated to be her own best model for her SJP fashion collections, rocking various pieces from her own lines, including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker 'Carson' shoes and a crossbody from the Samsonite x SJP collection.

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker just chose a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque face mask

Career aside, the Hollywood beauty is a doting mum to three children, James Wilkie, 17, and twins Tabitha and Marion, ten, whom she shares with husband Matthew Broderick.

She recently gave a rare insight into their time together in lockdown and how she was helping them while talking to a fan on Instagram. Sarah had been asked by the follower to post more on social media, to which she responded: "I will try. So absorbed in children, their schooling, world events etc."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.