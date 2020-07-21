Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter Tabitha makes her own clothes during lockdown The Sex and the City star shares three children with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker has her own fashion label, and it looks like her daughter Tabitha is set to follow in her mum's footsteps! On Monday, the Sex and the City star took to Instagram to share photos of items of clothes that the ten-year-old had made during lockdown, including a dress and a face mask. In the caption, the proud mum wrote: "Tabitha's sewing machine. Up and running. The shingle is out. X,SJ." Fans were quick to comment on the creations, with one writing: "Super cute, love the pattern," while another wrote: "I wish that dress was an adult size – what talent!" A third added: "Such cute fabric! And how talented. I could never master sewing but my mum made beautiful things. I'd love a mask!"

MORE: Fun face masks for kids - where to buy face coverings for children online

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter Tabitha made her own dress during lockdown

The Carrie Bradshaw actress is a doting mum to Tabitha and her twin sister Marion, as well as 17-year-old James Wilkie, who she shares with husband Matthew Broderick. During the lockdown, the family have been splitting their time between their townhouse in West Village and their beach home in the Hamptons.

Sarah has been keeping a low profile on social media over the past few weeks, but recently returned to social media to announce the opening of her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker flagship store in Manhattan. The star explained her recent absence to a fan who asked her to post more on Instagram, responding: "I will try. So absorbed in children, their schooling, world events etc."

The Here and Now actress previously opened up about how she keeps her children grounded, despite their parents being in the public eye.

READ: Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wood-panelled living room in Oklahoma

The Sex and the City star's daughter also made her own face mask

Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.