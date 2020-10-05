Sarah Jessica Parker unveils rare family photos during tour inside New York home The Sex and the City actress lives in a beautiful townhouse in Manhattan

Sarah Jessica Parker has given fans a miniature tour inside her Manhattan townhouse – and it's as beautiful as you would expect.

The Sex and the City actress took to Instagram on 1 October to share her popular "rabbit rabbit" post, something she does to mark the start of every month.

For October's post, the star chose to share footage from inside her living room, focusing on her display unit which was filled with family photos, her children's artwork and gold rabbit ornaments.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside her beautiful family home

At the end of the clip, Sarah zoomed into a piece of embroidery that she has been working on, featuring a rabbit and the words 'Rabbit rabbit SJP."

Sarah Jessica Parker lives in Manhattan with her family

The clip was accompanied by Diana Ross' song, Do You Know. "October 1st 2020, Rabbit Rabbit. X SJ," the mother-of-three captioned the post.

Sarah and her family have been splitting their time between their townhouse in Manhattan and their beach house in the Hamptons during the pandemic.

Sarah has been spending a lot of time in the city since her flagship SJP store opened in July, as she has been going into the shop to work on several days a week.

The Sex and the City actress with husband Matthew Broderick

During the pandemic, Sarah has also been enjoying spending quality time with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

The lockdown directly impacted Sarah and Matthew workwise, after their play, Plaza Suite, was due to run in Broadway, following a successful stint at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston.

The actress has lots of quirky features in her house

However, the performances had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are now due to return to stage in March, exactly a year after it closed.

The coronavirus outbreak also affected Matthew's sister Janet Broderick, who tested positive for the illness in March, and was hospitalised. Luckily, she is now on the mend, but Sarah admitted that her sister-in-law had been "very unwell".

