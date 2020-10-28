Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates son's milestone birthday with never-before-seen family photos The Sex and the City actress shares three children with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker marked an incredibly poignant milestone in her parenting journey on Wednesday, as her son James Wilkie turned 18.

The Sex and the City actress took to Instagram to share some previously-unseen photos of herself with her firstborn which had been taken throughout his childhood.

These included some sweet snapshots of James as a baby with his famous mum. In the caption, Sarah wrote: "October 28th, 2020. My beloved son, James Wilkie.

"On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming.

"My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so. X, Mama."

Sarah Jessica Parker with son James Wilkie as a baby

Fans were quick to comment on Sarah's poignant message, with one writing: "The perfect words for motherhood," while another wrote: "Beautiful and very poignant words. All mums will identify with them." A third added: "Your words are always as beautiful as you are."

The Hocus Pocus star shares James, along with twins Marion and Tabitha, with husband Matthew Broderick.

The family split their time between their Manhattan townhouse in West Village, and their beach side house in the Hamptons, where they spent a lot of lockdown.

The Sex and the City star shared some adorable photos to mark her son's milestone birthday

Sarah is notoriously private about her family life and rarely shares photos of her children on social media in order to protect their privacy.

Sarah and Matthew are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and the star previously opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded.

Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

Sarah with James and twins Marion and Tabitha

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

