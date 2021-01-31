Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec thrill fans as they reveal romantic plans The Strictly stars tied the knot in 2017

Janette Manrara and her husband and fellow Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shared some exciting news with their fans at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the pair both posted a poster advertising their Valentine's Day Rumba class.

Not only that, but they revealed that the class comes with a special bonus – a romantic chat!

The couple both shared the same caption, which read: "So here it is! Our Valentine’s Day Special!!

"A very special @DancewithAljazandJanette where we will be teaching the dance of love - the #Rumba! The lesson will be suitable for all abilities, couples, or on your own. The perfect present for the one you love, or a treat for yourself."

They went on: "And not only that, but we will also be having a lovely sit down chat w/ everyone who joins us and answering any questions you may have while also sharing some of our favourite moments of our very own love story!

"You will also be getting a personalised photo to remember our lovely Valentine’s Day together! Tickets go on sale Monday 1st February at noon."

Janette and Aljaz will be hosting a romantic online class on Valentine's Day

The dancers' fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement.

One wrote: "This will be fabulous… love the Rumba & your sessions have been so brilliant! Looking forward to this xx."

Others commented: "Cannot wait," and: "Super super excited."

Aljaz was on cloud nine himself on Friday after receiving an early birthday present from his wife.

The dancers tied the knot in 2017

The Slovenian dancer took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a boomerang video of himself opening a PlayStation 5 box.

"Got my early birthday present from Janette. Could not love you more right now!!!" he wrote across it.

He later shared a picture of himself admiring his gift and added: "Love at first sight."

Janette was quick to react to the gushing posts her husband had shared and reposted the clip, writing: "Early birthday present for a VERY happy Slovenian! Someone is getting some serious wife brownie points!"

